Mills Reef Estate

Estate wines are made in a soft rounded style with an emphasis on natural fruit character and earlier approach-ability, for everyday enjoyment. They represent great value for money. The wines within this range have been crafted in such a way that you can purchase and then open them immediately for your enjoyment.
Estate Pinot Gris
Hawkes Bay 2019

SPECIAL
$16.99
RRP $18.99

GOLD - New World Wine Awards 2019
Estate Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough 2019

SPECIAL
$16.99
RRP $18.99

SILVER - NZ Wine of the Year Awards
Estate Merlot Cabernet
Hawkes Bay 2018

SPECIAL
$16.99
RRP $18.99

GOLD - New Zealand International Wine Show 2019
SILVER - New World Wine Awards 2019  (91pts)
Estate Chardonnay
Hawkes Bay 2018

SPECIAL
$16.99
RRP $18.99

3.5 STARS - Winestate Magazine - Hawkes Bay Tastings 2019
3.5 STARS - Michael Cooper wine review
Estate Syrah
Hawkes Bay 2018

SPECIAL
$16.99
RRP $18.99

SILVER - Hawkes Bay Bayleys Wine Awards 2019
Estate Chardonnay - CLEANSKIN
Hawkes Bay 2018

SUPER SPECIAL
$72.00 CASE / (6 bottles)
SORRY - NOW SOLD OUT

3.5 STARS - Winestate Magazine - Hawkes Bay Tastings 2019
3.5 STARS - Michael Cooper wine review
  Sold Out
