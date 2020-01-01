Show only Award Winning Wines Show only Wines available for Purchase

Mills Reef Estate

$16.99

Estate Pinot Gris Hawkes Bay 2019 SPECIAL
$16.99
RRP $18.99 GOLD - New World Wine Awards 2019

$16.99

Estate Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough 2019 SPECIAL
$16.99
RRP $18.99 SILVER - NZ Wine of the Year Awards

$16.99

RRP $18.99 GOLD - New Zealand International Wine Show 2019

SILVER - New World Wine Awards 2019 (91pts)

$16.99

RRP $18.99 3.5 STARS - Winestate Magazine - Hawkes Bay Tastings 2019

3.5 STARS - Winestate Magazine - Hawkes Bay Tastings 2019
3.5 STARS - Michael Cooper wine review

$16.99

Estate Syrah Hawkes Bay 2018 SPECIAL
$16.99
RRP $18.99 SILVER - Hawkes Bay Bayleys Wine Awards 2019

$72.00 CASE / (6 bottles)

SORRY - NOW SOLD OUT



3.5 STARS - Winestate Magazine - Hawkes Bay Tastings 2019

Estate wines are made in a soft rounded style with an emphasis on natural fruit character and earlier approach-ability, for everyday enjoyment. They represent great value for money. The wines within this range have been crafted in such a way that you can purchase and then open them immediately for your enjoyment.