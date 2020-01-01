Mills Reef Estate

Mills Reef EstateEstate wines are made in a soft rounded style with an emphasis on natural fruit character and earlier approach-ability, for everyday enjoyment. They represent great value for money. The wines within this range have been crafted in such a way that you can purchase and then open them immediately for your enjoyment.
Wine Selector Results
Estate Pinot GrisHawkes Bay 2019
SPECIAL
$16.99
RRP $18.99
GOLD - New World Wine Awards 2019
Estate Sauvignon BlancMarlborough 2019
SPECIAL
$16.99
RRP $18.99
SILVER - NZ Wine of the Year Awards
Estate Merlot CabernetHawkes Bay 2018
SPECIAL
$16.99
RRP $18.99
GOLD - New Zealand International Wine Show 2019
SILVER - New World Wine Awards 2019 (91pts)
Estate ChardonnayHawkes Bay 2018
SPECIAL
$16.99
RRP $18.99
3.5 STARS - Winestate Magazine - Hawkes Bay Tastings 2019
3.5 STARS - Michael Cooper wine review
Estate SyrahHawkes Bay 2018
SPECIAL
$16.99
RRP $18.99
SILVER - Hawkes Bay Bayleys Wine Awards 2019
Estate Chardonnay - CLEANSKINHawkes Bay 2018
SUPER SPECIAL
$72.00 CASE / (6 bottles)
SORRY - NOW SOLD OUT
3.5 STARS - Winestate Magazine - Hawkes Bay Tastings 2019
3.5 STARS - Michael Cooper wine review